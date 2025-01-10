Juventus is currently facing a leadership vacuum following the club’s decision to part ways with Danilo, who has been a pivotal figure in the squad for several seasons, including this current campaign. As the team’s captain, Danilo has been an influential presence both on and off the pitch, but with the Bianconeri declaring him surplus to requirements this month, he must now seek a new club. This leaves Juventus in need of a new leader, with many speculating that Manuel Locatelli is the frontrunner to take on the responsibility of captaincy.

In light of the leadership change, Juventus manager Thiago Motta was asked about his role in choosing the team’s leaders. The former midfielder made it clear that the responsibility of identifying and recognising leaders within the squad lies not with the manager, but with the players themselves. According to Motta, it is the teammates who must acknowledge their leaders and respect their influence in the dressing room.

Motta explained, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The coach has an influence, but being a leader in a locker room… The recognition doesn’t come from the coach but from each other. Today we have many leaders and space for others to emerge. The recognition they must obtain is from their teammates; that’s what counts.” This insight highlights the importance of internal dynamics within the team, where leadership is earned through the respect of fellow players, rather than being imposed from above.

Juventus boasts several experienced players with the qualities to step into leadership roles, and Motta is confident that the team will not be without a captain for long. The squad is full of potential leaders who will soon rise to the occasion, and it is expected that the new captain will have several deputies who are also highly respected by their teammates. This internal respect and recognition will be key to Juventus maintaining a strong team dynamic, even as they navigate the transition in leadership. The Bianconeri are set to face this change head-on and emerge stronger as they continue their quest for success in both domestic and European competitions.