Thiago Motta had no doubts that Juventus were the deserved winners in their clash against AC Milan this evening. The Bianconeri controlled much of the game, while AC Milan relied on counter-attacks, a strategy that put Juve under occasional pressure. However, Juventus rose to the challenge and secured a crucial 2-0 victory.

Defensive frailties have plagued Juve throughout the season, often leading to draws in matches where they had the upper hand. Recognising the need to turn their fortunes around, Juventus approached the Milan fixture with determination. The Bianconeri viewed this match as an opportunity to make a statement against strong opposition and avenge their previous loss to Milan in the Italian Super Cup semi-finals under Sergio Conceicao’s management.

Despite Milan’s confidence in their ability to replicate their earlier success, Juve delivered a commanding performance. They dominated possession, executed their game plan effectively, and scored twice while maintaining solid defensive organisation. This ensured Milan had no realistic opportunity to stage a comeback.

After the match, Thiago Motta praised his team’s performance, highlighting their control throughout the 90 minutes. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“We were superior in the first half too. We did better than our opponents throughout the match so tonight’s win is deserved. There are mistakes that we need to improve and correct in the next matches. We were good on the pitch, we played 95 minutes with superiority over our opponents. It’s always a great feeling to win a match against a great team and against an opponent who has great players and a very experienced coach.”

Motta’s assessment rings true, as Juventus delivered a complete performance in every department. The victory was a much-needed boost for a team eager to shake off their inconsistent form and regain momentum in their campaign. Even Milan fans and players would likely agree that Juventus were the superior side on the day, making it a well-earned win for the Bianconeri.