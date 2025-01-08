Thiago Motta is well aware of the players who could excel in his team, and for this month, he has made Fikayo Tomori his primary target to reinforce the defence. The English defender had fallen out of favour under the previous manager, Paulo Fonseca, and it appeared almost certain that he would leave AC Milan during the January transfer window. However, since the club appointed a new manager, there is now a renewed sense of optimism that Tomori will be given more opportunities in the team. As a result, the defender has had a change of heart and is reconsidering his future with the club.

Sergio Conceicao, Milan’s new coach, has shown considerable trust in Tomori, giving him a significant amount of playing time since taking over. Tomori has repaid this faith with solid performances, further improving his position in the squad. Despite this shift, Juventus remains keen on signing the defender this month, and a report from Calciomercato reveals that Tomori is still Thiago Motta’s first-choice centre-back for the team. Juventus have not given up on the prospect of bringing him in.

However, the situation has become more challenging for Juventus as the defender is now receiving the game time he had previously been denied. Tomori is no longer as inclined to consider leaving Milan, making a transfer much more difficult. The club’s current stability has made it harder for Juventus to secure his services.

Tomori has emerged as one of the top defenders in Serie A, and Juventus remains interested in adding him to their squad. However, the club must also be aware that the January transfer window is closing soon. With time running out, it would be unwise for Juventus to place all their hopes on securing Tomori. The club must remain flexible and explore other options to strengthen their defence in case the pursuit of Tomori does not materialise.