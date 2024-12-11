Juventus has been heavily impacted by injuries this season, with several key players sidelined at various points. Despite these challenges, the Bianconeri remain committed to maintaining their competitive edge, demonstrating resilience and adaptability through strategic squad management.

The club has leveraged its Next Gen team, promoting talented youngsters to fill gaps left by injured stars. Many of these emerging players have stepped up admirably, showcasing their potential and contributing significantly to the team’s efforts.

As the season progresses, Juventus can look forward to the return of some of its sidelined stars. However, manager Thiago Motta has made it clear that a starting spot is not guaranteed for anyone. Motta has emphasised a merit-based approach, requiring players to prove themselves regardless of their past contributions or recovery status.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Motta elaborated on his philosophy: “According to my philosophy, those who deserve to play will play. If someone has been out for a long time and returns, there is a period of getting back into rhythm. It depends on their physical condition and how long they have been out.”

This approach has fostered a culture of accountability and competition within the squad. By focusing on merit, Motta ensures that every player remains motivated to perform at their best, both in training and during matches. The strategy not only strengthens the team’s depth but also ensures that returning players are reintegrated at an appropriate pace, minimising the risk of further injuries.

The system has proven beneficial for Juventus, as it keeps the entire squad engaged and performing at a high level. With a mix of young talent and returning veterans, Motta’s philosophy could help Juventus navigate the challenges of a demanding season while maintaining their ambitions for success.