Dusan Vlahovic is Juventus’ most important attacker and will soon become their highest earner, so a lot is expected of the Serbian.

He struggled at the start of his career at the Allianz Stadium, but in the last campaign, he delivered some of the best performances by any player.

The striker was Juve’s top scorer last term and one of the leading goalscorers in Serie A.

Juve hopes he continues to improve and eventually wins numerous trophies with them, which is why they signed him in the first place.

As he prepares for the new season under Thiago Motta, the manager is determined to help him become a better player. However, he does not want to put too much pressure on Vlahovic and insists that the striker needs support from the team.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Vlahovic has no pressure, rather a great responsibility.

“Dusan’s work cannot be measured just by looking at the goals. In football, there are lots of things you have to do, and he knows how to do them very well. He is an important player, but as I said from the start, a great talent always needs his team.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is our main striker, and Motta must get the best from him to achieve success at the Allianz Stadium.