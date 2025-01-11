Juventus could be without some key players when they face Torino in Serie A this weekend, making the game even more crucial for the Old Lady. The Bianconeri will need a strong tactical approach from Thiago Motta to defeat their city rivals and keep their ambitions alive in the league. With the pressure mounting, the last thing Juventus needs right now is to lose any of their key players, and unfortunately, they will be without Francisco Conceicao and Dusan Vlahovic for the upcoming match.

The absence of Conceicao, in particular, poses a significant challenge for Juve. The Portuguese winger has been one of their main attacking threats this season, causing all kinds of trouble for opponents when he starts matches. His pace, creativity, and ability to make things happen in the final third have been crucial for the team, and his loss will undoubtedly be felt. To make matters more difficult, Juventus will need to adapt without him and find a solution for his role in the attack.

According to Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri have been trialling Kenan Yildiz in the attacking role that Conceicao usually occupies during training sessions. Motta is reportedly confident in the young talent’s abilities, believing that Yildiz can step up and fill the void left by Conceicao’s injury. When Conceicao pulled out of the Super Cup semi-final after injuring himself in the warm-up, it was Yildiz who was called upon to replace him in the team. This could be the case again when Juventus face Torino this weekend.

While the loss of Conceicao is a blow to the team, Yildiz has shown glimpses of his potential and could very well prove himself capable of performing well for Juve. The young winger has already had some notable moments, and with the confidence of his manager, he will be eager to step up and make a significant impact in such an important fixture. Juventus will need every player to be at their best, and Yildiz will have a chance to prove his worth in a key match against Torino.