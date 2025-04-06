Former Juventus manager Thiago Motta had no fuss about sending Moise Kean and Nicolo Fagioli packing, as he only truly regrets one departure.

The 42-year-old’s reign only lasted for eight months, as the club ended up showing him the door last month on the back of a horrifying run, and replaced him with Igor Tudor. The 0-3 defeat to Fiorentina proved to be the final straw.

The Italian Brazilian has finally broken his silence in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera. The manager tackled several hot topics, as he categorically denied stories of a spat with Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Moreover, Motta also claimed he had a great rapport with his players, but explained why the club had to sell Kean and Fagioli.

The Italian striker has now emerged as one of the best marksmen in Serie A, bagging 17 league goals already, while his fellow midfielder proved equally influential after joining him at Fiorentina in January.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Motta cited financial reasons behind the club’s decision to send the duo to Florence.

“Those were economic choices, not just technical ones,” explained the former Genoa and Bologna boss as translated by Football Italia.

“Obviously, the club didn’t know at the start of the season that Milik would never be available. When Kolo Muani arrived, he made a big contribution.”

“Fagioli started well with us, but then went on a rough patch, so the club and I agreed he should have a new experience. I hope Fagioli can continue to grow as they are doing.”

On the other hand, the former Juventus boss admits his regret over parting ways with Hans Nicolussi Caviglia who joined Venezia last summer on loan with an obligation to buy.

“One player we made a mistake not keeping with us is Nicolussi Caviglia, who is showing great quality.”

Despite Venezia’s struggles, the 24-year-old has been putting up impressive performances for Eusebio Di Francesco’s team, pulling the strings in the middle of the park.