Juventus’s recent struggles on defence have underscored the impact of Gleison Bremer’s long-term injury. The Brazilian centre-back was instrumental in securing the backline early in the season, with the team managing to secure clean sheets and limit opponents’ opportunities. Since his absence, however, Juventus has faced defensive instability, most recently conceding six goals across two matches against Inter Milan and Parma. As the Bianconeri aim to stay competitive in Serie A, it’s clear they need a more compact and resilient defensive approach to avoid dropping further behind.

Head coach Thiago Motta has acknowledged the need for defensive reorganisation, especially as Juventus prepare to face Udinese. In a recent press conference, he emphasised the importance of a unified team effort to regain defensive solidity, focusing on reducing space for opponents and working as a cohesive unit. As quoted by Il Bianconero, Motta stated, “We must do better collectively, be compact, help each other more. Regroup, be aggressive, leaving less space…and as little time as possible to counterattack and find spaces between the lines. Think about the play. Choose the best play. This is done as a team, each giving that little bit extra to not allow the opponent to feel comfortable on the pitch.”

Motta’s strategic emphasis on collective effort and compact play aims to address Juventus’s defensive issues by encouraging tighter lines and increased support among players. His plan appears focused on disrupting opponents’ rhythm and minimising vulnerabilities, especially against Serie A teams capable of exploiting open spaces. This approach could help Juventus reduce the scoring chances of their rivals and put them in a stronger position to pursue trophies this season.

If Motta can implement this tactical adjustment effectively, Juventus could stabilise their defence and recapture the form that made them early contenders. With Bremer’s absence likely to continue, the upcoming game against Udinese will serve as an important test to see if Juventus can adapt, improve, and stay in the race for the top spots in Serie A.