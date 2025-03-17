Juventus coach Thiago Motta reportedly has one more chance to rescue his job, but what would happen afterwards remains uncertain.

After watching his side pummelled at the hands of Atalanta a week ago, some sources in the Italian media claimed a defeat in Florence would spell the end of the manager’s time in Turin.

Nevertheless, Motta put this theory to the test as his team was handed another agonising beatdown, with Fiorentina scoring three unanswered goals much to the euphoria of the purple crowds at the Artemio Franchi.

And to add insult to injury, Nicolo Fagioli, a player who was driven out of the club by the Italian Brazilian manager was the architect of the victory by creating a couple of goals for the Tuscans.

Nevertheless, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli came out to confirm Motta is staying at the club’s helm, urging the team to remain united under his guidance.

“Difficult moments make us stronger together so it’s time to be united. Clearly, we are very unhappy. We’ve played two games below our level, but we’re still convinced that we can come out of this moment united and with Thiago Motta. Our project started a long time ago, when we had to overhaul the squad and reduce wages, so some difficulties are to be expected,” said the director.

But according to IlBianconero, Motta won’t be handed endless credits, as a negative result against Genoa after the international could, truly, signal the end of his spell.

And while Tuttosport still considers Roberto Mancini as the favourite to take over, the newspaper notes that the economic factor could jeopardise the club’s plans. The same goes for Stefano Pioli, as Juventus are unlikely to match his current wages at Al-Nassr.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might be forced to resort to a temporary solution. In this case, Juventus Primavera manager Francesco Magnanelli would be elevated to the first team, acting as a caretaker coach until the end of the season.