Juventus coach Thiago Motta applauded the team’s performance following his debut win over Como, while reserving special praise for Samuel Mbangula.

The 20-year-old was the surprise introduction in the starting lineup, but he certainly justified his coach’s trust by scoring the opening goal and then providing the assist for Andrea Cambiaso’s late strike.

The young winger was named Man of the Match at the end of the 3-0 victory.

For his part, Motta only had positive words to say on the performance of the individuals as well as the collective.

“I’m very satisfied with the performance and the result,” said the 41-year-old in his post-match press conference as published by the club’s official website. “We played excellently and deservedly won. Now we focus on recovery and we are already thinking about the next match. “The data helps a lot to understand what we can focus on to improve. I really liked our defensive play and the movement of the attackers. “Of course, we can improve, we will try to take it day by day. I think this team must and can do that.” Motta hailed his young players, beginning with Mbangula who cemented himself as the new toast of the town in Turin. “Samuel was very calm, it’s a good feeling for him. He deserved to play today because of the work he’s doing with the group.

The manager was asked about the perfect combination in the middle of the park, but he insisted that Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Fagioli and Manuel Locatelli can all play together.