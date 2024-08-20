Juventus coach Thiago Motta applauded the team’s performance following his debut win over Como, while reserving special praise for Samuel Mbangula.
The 20-year-old was the surprise introduction in the starting lineup, but he certainly justified his coach’s trust by scoring the opening goal and then providing the assist for Andrea Cambiaso’s late strike.
The young winger was named Man of the Match at the end of the 3-0 victory.
For his part, Motta only had positive words to say on the performance of the individuals as well as the collective.
“I’m very satisfied with the performance and the result,” said the 41-year-old in his post-match press conference as published by the club’s official website.
“We played excellently and deservedly won. Now we focus on recovery and we are already thinking about the next match.
“The data helps a lot to understand what we can focus on to improve. I really liked our defensive play and the movement of the attackers.
“Of course, we can improve, we will try to take it day by day. I think this team must and can do that.”
Motta hailed his young players, beginning with Mbangula who cemented himself as the new toast of the town in Turin.
“Samuel was very calm, it’s a good feeling for him. He deserved to play today because of the work he’s doing with the group.
The manager was asked about the perfect combination in the middle of the park, but he insisted that Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Fagioli and Manuel Locatelli can all play together.
“All good players can play together. Thuram had a good game, Manu played very well, communicating with his teammates and reading the game well.
“Douglas and Nicolò came in and did well to dictate the tempo. We have players who want possession and who want to play.
“Locatelli is a great player, a top-level player. I saw from day one his willingness to occupy different positions on the pitch. We’re happy to have him, he had an excellent performance, instructing his teammates on what to do at every moment of the game.”
Finally, Motta heaped praise on Kenan Yildiz who played for the first time with the iconic Number 10 on his back
“If Kenan plays like he did today with responsibility he can play anywhere. He is a great player, technically, physically and also mentally.
“He’s also a guy who works very hard and that should be underestimated.”
The positivity and confidence was fantastic to see! No more fear!