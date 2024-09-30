Juventus coach Thiago Motta is looking to rely on three aspects to overcome RB Leipzig on the second matchday of the Europa League group stage.

The Bianconeri marked their long-awaited return to Europe’s elite club competition with what was arguably their brightest display under the guidance of the Italo-Brazilian manager to date.

The Italian giants made short work of PSV Eindhoven in front of the jubilant crowds at the Allianz Stadium.

Motta’s men scored three past the Dutch champions, before conceding a consolation goal in the dying embers.

According to JuventusNews24, the former Bologna manager is expecting Leipzig to adopt a similar approach to PSV. Motta believes the German club will open up the play and go on the attack.

Therefore, the 42-year-old believes the three keys to victory will be speed in the buildup, physicality in the middle of the park, and the ability to pounce on the counterattacks.

Juventus have at times struggled to impose these aspects against Serie A opposition, especially those who adopt a more cautious approach like Empoli.

Nevertheless, these factors did wonder against an attacking-minded side like PSV, and Motta will be hoping for a similar outcome against Leipzig, albeit he realizes that the Germans have more quality at their disposal than the Dutch champions.

Moreover, Marco Rose’s men will be able to count on the support of their loyal fanbase at the Red Bull Arena.