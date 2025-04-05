Thiago Motta has reflected on his time at Juventus, admitting that he could have approached the club’s final two matches under his management differently, which ultimately played a role in his dismissal.

When Juventus appointed Motta, there were high expectations, particularly after the club invested significantly in improving their squad. The hope was that these moves would yield positive results and push the team towards a top-four finish. However, as the season wore on, results began to deteriorate under his leadership.

Despite the struggles, the club had initially been willing to stick with Motta, with the understanding that a top-four finish would secure his position until the end of the season. However, after suffering back-to-back heavy defeats against Atalanta and Fiorentina, the management decided to part ways with him during the last international break.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Motta reflected on his final games at Juventus and admitted that he would have made different decisions. He acknowledged that his team’s performances in those two matches were poor and stated, “No one who is not arrogant denies their mistakes.” However, he also defended the work he had done, saying, “I do not accept that all the work done is thrown away.” He went on to highlight that he had inherited a completely new team that had been decimated by injuries and was on the verge of reaching its objective. Despite his disappointment with the decision, Motta expressed his acceptance of the club’s choice and wished Juventus the best moving forward.

While Motta’s time at Juventus was short-lived and ultimately underwhelming, his tenure will likely be remembered as a failed experiment. His inability to meet expectations in a high-pressure environment could have lasting consequences on his managerial career. Moving forward, Motta may find it difficult to secure a job at another top club, as his tenure in Turin has left a shadow over his reputation. Any future opportunities may likely come from smaller teams, where he will need to prove himself once again before earning another chance at managing a high-profile club.