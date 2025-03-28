Thiago Motta has been dismissed from his position as Juventus manager, bringing an end to an experiment that, in retrospect, the club may have been unwise to pursue. His appointment was met with optimism following an impressive spell at Bologna, where he showcased his managerial abilities. Juventus believed he could successfully transition to managing at a higher level, but the reality of leading a club of their stature has proven far more challenging.

The demands at Juventus are significantly greater than those at Bologna, both in terms of expectations and the pressure to deliver immediate success. Taking a chance on Motta was always a considerable risk, as managing a club of Juventus’ calibre requires a different level of experience and adaptability. Now that his tenure has come to an abrupt end, the club may be left regretting the decision to entrust him with such a crucial role.

In most cases, when a manager struggles at a top club like Juventus, it negatively impacts their chances of securing another high-profile role in the immediate future. A failure at such a demanding institution often leads to a period of rebuilding and reassessment before another major opportunity arises. However, this does not seem to be the case for Motta, as he is already being linked with another significant managerial position in Serie A.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, the Brazilian-Italian coach is being considered as a potential successor to Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta. Gasperini, who has transformed Atalanta into one of the most competitive teams in Italian football, is reportedly attracting interest from multiple clubs and may decide to embark on a new challenge this summer. If he departs, Motta has emerged as a leading candidate to replace him.

Despite his struggles at Juventus, Motta remains a highly regarded coach, and Atalanta could offer him an environment more suited to his managerial style. While the pressure to perform will still be present, the expectations may be more aligned with his capabilities, potentially allowing him to thrive in a way he was unable to at Juventus.