Juventus secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lazio, even though their opponents were reduced to ten men early in the match due to a red card. This win was another indication of the Bianconeri’s strong form, keeping them within reach of the top of the Serie A standings. Under new manager Thiago Motta, Juventus is emerging as a serious contender for the league title, despite the significant changes in the squad and coaching staff during the summer.

This progress under Motta has come as a surprise to many, considering the number of new players and the transition to a different style of play. However, the team’s struggles against defensively compact teams have been a recurring theme. In matches where opponents sit deep and focus on defending, Juventus has often found it challenging to create clear scoring opportunities. Despite their success in maintaining a solid defence and grinding out results, there remains a need for more creativity and incisiveness in breaking down tightly organised defences.

Sky Sports pundit Giovanni Guardalà weighed in on this issue, noting that Juventus must improve their ability to unlock defensive teams if they hope to maintain their title push. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “When the Bianconeri meet closed teams, they have difficulty finding the goal consistently. No one in the history of Juventus had ever conceded a single goal in eight games, including a penalty against Cagliari. However, Motta must work on finding space against closed teams.”

This observation highlights a crucial area for development. While Juventus has been one of the top defensive teams this season, their offensive play needs refinement to overcome stubborn defences more effectively. Motta’s side will need to find more dynamic solutions in attack, especially as opponents become more familiar with their style and adjust their tactics accordingly.

Nonetheless, Juventus’ consistent performances and ability to grind out results signal that they are well-prepared to challenge for the Scudetto. Their resilience and defensive solidity have laid a strong foundation for a title run, and further improvements in breaking down compact defences could be the key to their success in Thiago Motta’s debut season.