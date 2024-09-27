After the transfer window closed, Thiago Motta gave some of the players he had initially removed from his squad a second chance.

Most notably, Weston McKennie was recalled from the brink and has since featured in several games for the Bianconeri. Arkadiusz Milik is also expected to earn a spot in the team once he regains full fitness. However, one player whose Juventus career seems definitively over is Arthur Melo.

The midfielder has been out of the Juve project for three consecutive seasons, and even a successful loan spell at Fiorentina last season hasn’t revived his prospects. Arthur was not part of Max Allegri’s plans and extended his contract before temporarily joining Fiorentina.

Despite this, no clubs made a move for him during the last transfer window, and Motta has not recalled him to the squad. According to Tuttojuve, Motta does not intend to bring Arthur back into the fold, and Juventus will look to offload him in January.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is not part of our plans, and we need to terminate his contract if he does not find a new home by the end of this season.

This will cost us some money, but we must move on from the out-of-form midfielder now.