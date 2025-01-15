Juventus manager Thiago Motta has expressed his pride in his team’s performance despite being unable to secure all three points in their 1-1 draw against Atalanta. The Bianconeri entered the game determined to claim their first victory of 2025, and although they fell short of that goal, Motta highlighted the positives in their display.

Juventus demonstrated greater intensity and desire to win, particularly in the second half, where they appeared to be the better side for long stretches. The men in black and white took the lead, raising hopes of a vital victory that would reignite their stuttering campaign. However, Atalanta, true to their reputation under Gian Piero Gasperini, responded with a resilient display, finding an equaliser and forcing the game to end in a draw.

Reflecting on the match, Motta acknowledged the disappointment of not getting the desired result but praised his players for their effort and commitment. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“I am satisfied with the team’s performance, once again. We cannot be happy with the result because we enter the field to win. We have always prepared ourselves to get the result that we are always looking for to win. Our opponent is doing well, we played a great game, we created situations to take the lead again.”

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

The match showcased a much-improved Juventus side, particularly in their approach and execution. Their ability to create chances and dominate significant portions of the game indicates that a victory may not be far off. While the draw means Juventus remains winless in 2025, fans and players alike can take encouragement from the progress displayed on the pitch.

Atalanta, who themselves are vying for a strong finish in the league, made life difficult for Juventus with their defensive organisation and counterattacking prowess. Yet, Juve managed to carve out opportunities and appeared closer to victory than in their previous outings, a sign of their improving cohesion under Motta’s guidance.

The Bianconeri now look to build on this performance in their upcoming matches, as they aim to secure their first win of the new year and climb back into contention in the Serie A standings. Motta and his players understand that consistency and sharper execution in critical moments will be key to turning draws into wins and keeping their season on track