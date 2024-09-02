On Sunday night, Juventus dropped points for the first time this season as they settled for a goalless draw against Roma.

The two sides had few chances between them, even though the Bianconeri had the upper hand in the second half following the introduction of some of their new signings.

After the match, Thiago Motta admitted the draw was the right result considering the action on the pitch.

“Today, we faced a strong team, it was a balanced match, we dropped back in the first half,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“In the second period, we were a little better, we dominated the field. We were able to play in the opponent’s half. All in all, it’s a fair result.

“It was a very balanced match, we didn’t concede and we have one more point. We’re thinking about recovering who we have to recover, training who we have to train, the others will go to the national team. In 10 days, we’ll be back to prepare for Empoli.”

Motta reiterated his satisfaction with the quality of the players at his disposal.

“I am very satisfied with the group, with the commitment and attitude shown till now. We have extremely talented players who respect the group a lot, they try to put their maximum potential at the service of the team.

“We need to improve our precision in the offensive phase, but today, our opponents knew how to defend themselves and not give us space.

“Lots of positive things, done well, I am very happy with the team and the players.”

The Juventus coach insisted Douglas Luiz did well in his second-half cameo, insisting he makes his selection also based on the players’ physical conditions.

“Douglas played a high-level game. He played 30 minutes or so. Those who started the game also did well.

“We have a group of talented players, we have to think game by game and I have to understand who is ready to start and who is ready to come on. We have to be competitive from the first to the last minute.

“Those who play 60 minutes have to be decisive, and the same goes for those who play 30 minutes. Douglas did very well.

Motta was asked if he’ll have to choose between Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz for the attacking midfielder role, but noted that he has a host of players capable of playing in this position.

“Both have the ability to play there. Cambiaso also did well when he played in that position. Douglas has already done it, Weston can do it too, Fagio too.

“Let’s see in which position the new players can help the team.”

Finally, the former Bologna coach insisted Nico Gonzalez didn’t play as a false nine after replacing Dusan Vlahovic, but rather as a genuine striker.

“Nico didn’t come in as a false 9, he came in as a striker. I also remember a ball on the left side from Andrea, if it had been more precise, he would have headed it.

“We have a lot of players with different characteristics, who can cover multiple roles. Nico came in as a pure 9, he’s a strong player with his head.”