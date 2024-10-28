After registering a 4-4 draw in a historic edition of the Derby d’Italia, Juventus will hardly have time to catch their break, as their next Serie A encounter against Parma is just around the corner. The Bianconeri will host the newly-promoted side at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this Wednesday.

After expanding so much energy in the back-and-forth showdown at San Siro, Thiago Motta will be looking to rotate his starting lineup for the midweek contest, even though the injury crisis is leaving him with limited options. After all, the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez are unlikely to recover in time for the next one.

Nevertheless, the Juventus manager could still ring some changes in the squad, explains IlBianconero. Motta could start by giving the nod to Mattia Perin following his heroics against Stuttgart last Tuesday.

The 31-year-old produced a superb showing in the Champions League, even though it wasn’t sufficient to prevent a last-gasp defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga.

Perin then made way for Juve’s first-choice goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio who also put up a good showing in the Derby d’Italia, despite conceding four goals. Therefore, the coach is blessed with two competent options for the role, and he seems keen on alternating between them.

Moreover, the source expects Nicolo Savona and Federico Gatti to get the nod at the back from the start after earning cameos at San Siro. The latter will likely start given Danilo’s recent woes at the back.

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram should return to the starting formation, albeit it remains to be seen who would make way between Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and Nicolo Fagioli.

Last but not least, Kenan Yildiz will certainly reclaim his starting berth following his exceptional cameo on Sunday. But the source is unsure whether the Turk will start on the left wing as usual, or operate in a more central role, possibly as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic who has been playing non-stop this season due to the lack of alternatives.