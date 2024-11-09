Thiago Motta has promised an exciting and intense showdown when his Juventus side faces Torino in the Turin Derby this weekend. Juventus has been in fantastic form so far this season, and Motta is confident that the match against their city rivals will provide a real test of their capabilities. Despite Torino’s recent struggles, Juventus is the favourite going into the fixture, having a stronger record in the derby. Torino, however, will see this game as a prime opportunity to make a statement and turn their season around.

After a frustrating draw against Lille in the Champions League, Juventus will be eager to return to winning ways and claim all three points in this crucial derby. Motta has promised that the game will be thrilling for both teams and their fans. He expressed a sense of optimism and focus ahead of the match, saying, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Good feelings, I see the team well. Special atmosphere for us and for the fans, tomorrow at full capacity to play a great match.”

Motta emphasised the intensity of the rivalry and the importance of the derby for both sides, adding, “The important thing is that we know that the city lives it intensely, we live it too. Great matches to play, there is this beautiful special atmosphere that the two teams are aware of the importance, do their utmost to bring the match to our side.”

The rivalry between Juventus and Torino has always been fierce, and the matches are often tightly contested. Fans on both sides expect a thrilling encounter, and with both teams aware of the stakes, this derby is almost certain to live up to its billing. Juventus will be determined to come out on top, and Torino will be equally motivated to show their strength in front of their home crowd.