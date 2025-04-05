Following Thiago Motta’s dismissal from Juventus, a significant rumour surfaced suggesting that Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director, had expressed regret about appointing Motta as the manager. It was claimed that Giuntoli told Motta he was “ashamed” to have chosen him for the role.

When Motta replaced Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus manager, he was given ample support from the club. Juventus made significant moves in the transfer market, particularly in the summer, where they revamped their midfield, and continued to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window. The club believed they had provided the necessary resources for Motta to succeed. Despite this, Motta struggled to secure any trophies and, as the season progressed, it became increasingly clear that the team was unlikely to achieve their top-four goal under his leadership. This ultimately led to his sacking.

The rumour that Giuntoli had expressed disappointment in Motta’s performance was quickly dismissed by the former manager. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Motta refuted the claim, stating, “No. I never had the conversation that was written about, never. And I never had an argument with the director, never. We talked about how to improve the team, as always, and we did it with clarity and honesty, even with different opinions, as is always done. It is precisely these lies that I do not intend to let pass.”

Motta’s tenure at Juventus ultimately ended in failure, as the club failed to meet its objectives under his leadership. Despite the financial backing and the opportunity to manage a squad bolstered by new signings, Motta was unable to deliver the results that were expected. His inability to improve the team, combined with the mounting pressure to finish inside the top four, led to his departure. Juventus now hopes that Igor Tudor will be the one to guide them to a better finish, but Motta’s time at the helm will be remembered as an opportunity missed.