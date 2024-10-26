While Yildiz demonstrated his potential in this position by scoring a well-taken goal against PSV in the Champions League, his performances have been inconsistent, leading to some doubts among fans regarding his long-term suitability for the role. His ability to influence games from the wing has been questioned, with many supporters wondering if his natural skill set would be better utilised in a central position.

Addressing these concerns, Juventus manager Thiago Motta stated that Yildiz’s development is on track while acknowledging the need for improvement. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Motta said: “Yildiz is fine, he needs to improve in all aspects of the game, but like everyone else. He must always be connected to the team, from the defensive phase to concentration. He is a young player, but already a great player that we must exploit in the best way, both as a winger and as a midfielder. However, I am convinced that great players can play anywhere and very well.”

Motta’s remarks underline his belief in Yildiz’s versatility, suggesting that the 18-year-old possesses the talent to excel in multiple roles. For now, Juventus appears committed to refining Yildiz’s game on the wing, where he has also been used by the Turkiye national team. His ongoing adaptation will require him to deliver consistent performances, maintain a high level of concentration, and contribute effectively to both offensive and defensive phases.