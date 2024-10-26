Kenan Yildiz has found himself adapting to a new role as a winger at Juventus this season, a shift prompted by the club’s depth in midfield following the summer transfer window. Initially, the young Turkiye international had shown promise playing as an attacking midfielder behind striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, with the arrival of new midfield talent like Teun Koopmeiners, the central attacking role has become highly competitive. As a result, Yildiz has been deployed more frequently on the left wing, where he is expected to cut inside and utilize his strong right foot to create scoring opportunities.
