Thiago Motta has confirmed that Andrea Cambiaso will miss Juventus’ upcoming match against Benfica due to a fresh injury setback. The defender has been plagued by injuries throughout the season, which has seen him spend considerable time on the sidelines at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus had been expecting an offer for Cambiaso before the end of the transfer window, with Manchester City among the clubs reportedly keeping an eye on the player. However, despite the speculation, the Bianconeri are hopeful that Cambiaso will remain professional and focused until a deal is finalised. The Premier League champions are certainly interested in him, and Cambiaso would naturally want to feature in as many games as possible to showcase his abilities.

Unfortunately, his injury issues have hindered his ability to stay fit and available for selection. The 24-year-old has been struggling with an ongoing ankle problem, which has now forced him to sit out the Benfica game. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Motta explained the situation, stating that Cambiaso would not be part of the squad for the match. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“No, he won’t be there tomorrow. You know it well: he had this situation with his ankle and he came back with the group there too, he was trying to help the team, but now he’s not 100% and he preferred to take some time and be able to fully heal his ankle problem.”

Cambiaso’s absence is a blow for Juventus, as he has been an important player for the team this season. Nevertheless, it is crucial that he takes the necessary time to recover fully in order to prevent further complications with his ankle. With the transfer window still open, the club will also be hoping that any potential move does not affect his fitness, as they look to secure the best deal possible for the player while ensuring his health is not compromised.