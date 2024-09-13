Thiago Motta’s season is about to intensify as Juventus begins their Champions League campaign.

The Bianconeri have only played three league games so far, but they are set to compete in at least four different competitions between now and next summer.

With the fixture schedule tightening next week, there are concerns about how the team will manage the increased demands.

Juventus made efforts to strengthen their squad during the last transfer window, and Motta will now look to rotate his players to keep them fresh for the busy schedule.

As the manager, Motta is tasked with ensuring his team performs at their best across all competitions, and he has been questioned on how he plans to utilise his squad effectively in the coming months.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve;

“Nothing, we train, we prepare, we play, we recover those who have played. Then from game to game we will face everything as always, with maximum commitment and focused on doing our job well”.

Juve FC Says

We have the players to play in Europe and domestically, but the boys will be stretched to their limits as we look to make an impression in all the competitions we are competing in.