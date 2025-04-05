Juventus has had a shifting captaincy situation this season, especially after Danilo not only lost his place in the starting lineup but also left the club in January.

Danilo had served as the club’s captain, but when Thiago Motta took charge, the Brazilian defender found himself sidelined from the first team. His reduced role under Motta ultimately led to his departure from the club in the winter transfer window. This left Juventus without their designated leader, and the task of selecting a new captain fell to Motta.

In the absence of an official captain, Manuel Locatelli wore the armband more frequently than any other player. However, despite this, Juventus has yet to officially name a permanent captain. At Allianz Stadium, there exists a leadership group, which enables the coach to select any player to lead the team based on match needs and circumstances. This leadership structure means that, while several players have worn the armband, the club has not made a formal commitment to any one player taking on the captaincy long-term.

Under Motta’s management, various players were given the opportunity to captain the team as he searched for the right individual to assume the permanent leadership role. Despite this rotation, Motta never finalised his choice before being sacked, and the matter of the captaincy remained unresolved at the time of his departure.

While Juventus has not yet officially named a permanent captain, Motta had a player in mind whom he believed was most deserving of the role. As quoted by Tuttojuve, the former manager said, “For me, the captain has a great responsibility in everyday life, on and off the field. I looked for the right person. Bremer would certainly have been it, who had the necessary authority.”

Bremer, who had been one of Juventus’ most consistent performers, was the player Motta considered to be the ideal candidate for the captaincy. However, despite Motta’s conviction, the decision never came to fruition. One possible reason for this hesitation could have been Bremer’s injury during a crucial phase of the season, which may have prompted Motta to delay naming him the permanent captain, as the defender was not available for every match.

Although Motta had enough time to make a decision on the captaincy, the injury to Bremer, coupled with the ongoing search for the right leader, may have influenced his delay in making the final call. With the departure of Danilo and the lack of a clear successor, the question of who would take on the captaincy remained open.