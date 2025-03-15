Juventus’ new manager, Thiago Motta, is struggling to get the best out of his players, threatening to ruin their season.

The former midfielder was chosen to become their latest manager after he did well at Bologna, and Juve knew he needed new players.

The men in black and white have some fine talents in their squad, but they are not getting the best out of these stars.

In the last two transfer windows, they bolstered their squad with more players to give Motta options to work with.

The Bianconeri now have a squad that can compete for any trophy and make any player a better one.

Motta demanded a midfield rebuild even though Juve had some really good talents in that role, and the club obliged.

They sent away top talents like Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in favour of new stars who cost a lot of money.

The club demonstrated that it had the money to spend on the best options on the market when they signed the likes of Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners.

They signed these players despite facing competition from top clubs all over the world, and fans expected them to instantly improve the team.

The Bianconeri have still not gotten the best from these new additions and fans watching them, both at home and in the stadium, will have been disappointed by the inconsistent performances this season.

In midfield, Juve can be proud of how Khephren Thuram is performing for them, but the Frenchman is probably the only new signing who is worth his wages now.

In attack, they have enjoyed the performances of Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez, while January signing Randal Kolo Muani has been brilliant.

However, Juve needs more from their new players, and Motta has to take responsibility for making his signings perform better than they are doing now.

The ex-midfielder knows the responsibility is on him to get the team in a position to keep firing and ensure that his expensive players meet expectations.

At the moment, this is not happening, and it has to get better, or he will be blamed for signing players that he did not need.

At the end of this season, if most of his signings remain ineffective, Motta has to look at his decision-making and ensure that he reviews how he signs players.

It does not matter if the club recommends the signings; he should reject them if he feels they are not good enough.