Juventus manager Thiago Motta expressed a mixed response following his team’s 1-1 draw with Lille, recognising both the hard-fought effort by his players and the missed opportunity for three points. Juventus entered the match keen on a win, especially after their previous Champions League loss to Stuttgart, which highlighted the need to bounce back and strengthen their position in the group. Facing Lille—a team that has earned a reputation for upsetting stronger opponents—Motta’s side knew it would be a tough challenge, and the game played out accordingly.

Lille’s resilience was evident as they managed to strike first, putting Juventus on the back foot. However, Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty helped the Bianconeri level the score, and from there, both sides pushed to break the deadlock. In the end, neither team could find a winning goal, resulting in a draw that both clubs fought hard to secure. Despite not winning, Motta found positives in his team’s overall display, pointing to their competitiveness and composure on a challenging away trip.

As quoted by Tuttojuve, Motta remarked: “I’m not satisfied with the result because we wanted a different one, but with the performance yes because I’m happy with what we did. We can certainly improve some things but in general I’m satisfied with the performance.”

Motta’s assessment underlines his expectation that Juventus aim for more than just a draw. He also praised his players for their determination and tactical discipline against a well-organised opponent. His comments suggest that while Juventus has room for improvement, the team is on the right track in terms of mentality and execution on the field.

Ultimately, while a win would have bolstered their position in the standings, a draw against a high-performing Lille side is not a poor result. As Juventus continues to navigate their Champions League campaign, this performance gives Motta a platform to build on, especially as the team seeks to tighten their game in pursuit of advancing in the competition.