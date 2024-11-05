Thiago Motta’s tactical approach at Juventus has quickly garnered attention, establishing him as a “tinkerer” unafraid to experiment with lineups and formations to bring Juventus back to prominence in Italian football. Since taking the reins, Motta has embraced a flexible, adaptive style, shifting his lineup and formation regularly. In the 14 games under his leadership, he has deployed 13 different formations, and Tuttojuve reports that he’s likely to introduce a new system against Lille, marking his 14th formation in 15 matches.

This constant reshuffling started in his very first game when he made the surprising decision to start young Samuel Mbangula. The choice raised eyebrows, but Motta defended it, asserting that every player who performs well in training deserves a chance on the pitch. This approach reinforces Motta’s meritocratic philosophy, encouraging competition within the squad and reinforcing the idea that starting spots are earned, not given.

Motta’s adaptability keeps Juventus unpredictable, a quality that served him well at Bologna. His willingness to adjust tactics based on opponents and match contexts makes it challenging for rivals to strategise against Juventus effectively. This unpredictability was key to his success at Bologna, and Juventus fans are hopeful that it will continue to yield positive results for their team as well.

This tactical flexibility has already paid dividends, as Juventus has managed to stay competitive and secure important wins despite a challenging schedule. Motta’s approach reflects his understanding of modern football’s need for adaptability and variation in tactics. His constant adjustments suggest he is crafting a Juventus side that can tackle different styles, moving away from rigid systems and embracing a more fluid, dynamic approach.

As Juventus faces Lille, a team known for upsetting European heavyweights, Motta’s approach could be especially beneficial. His tinkering keeps his lineup unpredictable, which will be vital in countering Lille’s game plan.