Juventus is currently dealing with a spate of injuries that is affecting their squad depth, making it critical for manager Thiago Motta to manage player workloads effectively. The Bianconeri have started the season well under Motta’s leadership, exceeding expectations, especially considering the injuries that have sidelined key players. However, the team remains cautious, as they aim to sustain this positive momentum and finish the season strong.

Andrea Cambiaso has been one of the standout performers for Juventus so far, becoming a vital player in Motta’s setup. His versatility and consistent performances have made him a fixture in the starting lineup, but the club is aware of the risks associated with overplaying him. Given the congested schedule and physical demands, Motta is set to rest Cambiaso for the upcoming Champions League match against Stuttgart. According to a report from Il Bianconero, the decision to start Cambiaso on the bench is a precautionary measure to avoid any potential injury due to fatigue. “The manager recognises that Cambiaso has been playing a lot of matches lately, which exposes him to a serious injury in the coming weeks if he does not get more time off to rest,” the report stated.

Resting Cambiaso for this game makes strategic sense, as the Italian has been logging heavy minutes across all competitions. Juventus cannot afford to lose another key player, especially with several others already out due to injuries. The potential rest period could also give him a chance to recharge ahead of more critical fixtures, where his presence would be invaluable. By managing Cambiaso’s workload, Motta is not only safeguarding the player’s fitness but also ensuring the squad can maintain its current form over the long term.

The decision reflects the careful approach Juventus must take in navigating their ongoing injury challenges. With a busy schedule and high expectations, the Bianconeri need to keep their squad as healthy as possible. This proactive approach to player rotation will help Juventus stay competitive, both domestically and in Europe.