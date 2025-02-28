Juventus delivered a dismal performance as they were eliminated from the Italian Cup by Empoli in midweek, and Thiago Motta is now facing serious pressure. Having only taken charge in the summer, he was expected to revitalise the team, but his side has failed to reach the heights many had anticipated.

Although Motta is in the process of rebuilding, Juventus’s inconsistent form has become a major concern. The squad boasts talented players, yet their performances have not reflected their ability, leading to frustration among fans and pundits alike. While managerial transitions often require patience, the lack of progress under Motta has put him in a precarious position.

As is often the case in football, the manager will be held accountable if results do not improve. Massimo Mauro has suggested that Motta should have resigned following the poor display against Empoli, arguing that such a performance was unacceptable for a club of Juventus’s stature. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“In the post-Empoli, I expected Motta’s resignation, since he was the leader of the group. I don’t believe in his dismissal during the season; in the history of Juve, it has almost never been seen. I was convinced that he would have done better, the good game was seen only sporadically. Now, after three huge disappointments, he must at least go to Europe. Otherwise, his resignation is something else…”

Mauro’s comments reflect growing concerns about Motta’s ability to turn things around. While Juventus remains in contention for a top-four finish, their performances have been far from convincing. Against Empoli, they lacked intensity, creativity, and composure, and even if they had managed to scrape a win, it would not have masked the deeper issues within the team.

If Motta is to remain in charge, Juventus must show significant improvement in the coming weeks. Consistency and strong performances will be key, as his future at the club depends on the team’s ability to respond positively. Failure to do so could see the club forced into making yet another managerial change sooner rather than later.