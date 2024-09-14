Thiago Motta has singled out Dusan Vlahovic for praise, highlighting his positive attitude in training.

The striker is a key player for Juventus and has become a leading figure in the dressing room following the departure of several other stars. His progress both on and off the pitch has impressed the club, and they expect him to remain a pivotal figure during the Motta era.

Motta has also expressed his enjoyment in working with Vlahovic, recently commenting on the positive energy the former Fiorentina striker brings to the team. He revealed that Vlahovic is one of the most upbeat players in the squad, always arriving at training with a smile on his face.

The Serbian also exudes positive energy, which is great for the environment. Motta said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“All the team must help him, as he must help the team like he’s doing. I am happy with his daily work.

“He brings great enthusiasm when he arrives in the morning—for himself, for the others, and for me as a coach as well. It’s very interesting to see him come in the morning because he arrives with great desire and positive energy, trying to help his teammates. I am very happy with what he’s doing.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a superb player, and it is great to hear his manager speak this way about how he trains as well.

We need players who love to play for the club all the time, and DV9 falls in that category. Hopefully, he will stay with us for a long time.