Thiago Motta has outlined his expectations for Juventus as they prepare for their match against Monza this weekend.

Juventus will face a Monza team struggling to maintain the momentum they had following their promotion to Serie A. While Juve remains the stronger side on paper, Monza has managed to get results against the Bianconeri in previous Serie A encounters, making this match one to approach with caution.

Thiago Motta has expressed his concern over the inconsistency that has plagued Juventus throughout the season. Despite possessing one of the best squads in Europe, the team’s recent struggles, including nearly losing to Venezia, have shown that they cannot take any game for granted. Monza will be confident they can earn a positive result if Juve underperforms, especially given their past results against top teams.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Motta is adamant that his players must not allow themselves to be beaten by a team lower in the standings. In an interview, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I always want to see everything good, it’s important. Our determination is important, the growth in every training session, in everything we do, and against the opponents we face tomorrow, we have Monza, a good team, with a good coach, and we have to do our best. Everyone has to give their best for the good of the team to play a great match.”

Motta’s words reflect his desire for his players to give their all and show their true quality. Juventus will need to be disciplined and assertive, as Monza is capable of causing trouble if given the opportunity. This match is crucial for Juventus to regain their rhythm and prove they are capable of winning consistently.