Juventus manager Thiago Motta would like to keep Manuel Locatelli in his starting lineup despite the growing competition for starting places.

Douglas Luiz is gradually adapting to life in Turin, and could soon earn his maiden start. For his part, Khephren Thuram was a starter against Como, and will be looking to earn back his place following his imminent return from injury.

And let’s not forget about Nicolo Fagioli who remains a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium and a regular feature for Italy.

Moreover, Teun Koopmeiners is expected to make the attacking-midfielder role his sooner rather than later, leaving the others to battle for the two spots in the double pivot.

And yet, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) insists that Motta is keen to carve a place for Locatelli in the starting XI.

The former Bologna coach has been impressed by the 26-year-old’s work and strong character on the pitch.

Therefore, Motta will continue to field the former Sassuolo player as a starter as long as the latter obliges with convincing displays.

Moreover, if Locatelli continues to produce the goods, even Luciano Spalletti will be forced to hand him a call-up for the national team.

The Milan youth product was omitted from Italy’s Euro 2024 squad. The Azzurri manager also left him at home during the current international break.

However, some would argue that these rejections have been a blessing in disguise for Locatelli, allowing him to fully immerse into Motta’s philosophy from the very first day of pre-season.