Juventus coach Thiago Motta made a mea culpa following the 2-2 draw against Bologna which left his side further away from the Champions League zone.

The Bianconeri faithful are growing restless with the team’s uninspiring showings and disappointing results. While the Old Lady remains undefeated in Serie A this season, nine draws in 15 rounds is hardly justifiable.

On Saturday, the Bianconeri found themselves trailing by two goals from Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega. The hosts eventually managed to keep their unbeaten run intact thanks to goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Samuel Mbangula in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to shield Motta and his men from the chorus of whistles as the crowds at the Allianz Stadium voiced their irritation with the team.

Hence, the Juventus coach claimed full responsibility for the result while defending his players.

“The positive point was the reaction to a game that was going very badly, after going behind. The boys on the pitch with great heart went until the last minute trying to get back on track,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We are not satisfied with the result, we cannot be satisfied with what we have done. However, once again I have to thank them for their heart, for their courage. Getting back on track wasn’t easy.

“We definitely have to improve, to raise the level, the demands on ourselves. This is my responsibility, all mine. I take it on. Let’s continue to work to get the results we want.”

Motta also insisted Koopmeiners has been doing well, but was only lacking a goal.

“Koop has only done well since he arrived, always. We are privileged to have a player of this caliber. The goal is only a detail. You pay attention to what he does on the pitch. He creates, attacks, defends, and helps his teammates.

Finally, the Juventus boss feels that despite his team’s major injury crisis, it remains a good timing to clash heads with the wounded Manchester City, as the two sides prepare to meet on Wednesday.

“I think there is no better time to face Man City. We will face them as always, giving our best, trying to limit their game, and implementing ours.”