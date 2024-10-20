Juventus ended their three-match winless streak in Serie A at home by earning a hard-fought victory over 10-man Lazio.

The Bianconeri had the numerical advantage for most of the encounter following Alessio Romagnoli’s red card, but none of their players managed to put the ball in the back of the net. Eventually, it was Mario Gila who “beat” his own goalkeeper with an all-advised interception to direct Juan Cabal’s pass towards goal.

Nevertheless, Thiago Motta still cherished the important victory over a tough opponent.

“It is an important and deserved victory against a team that plays very well,” noted the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“They were down to 10 men but continued with great generosity in the defensive phase. We insisted on finding the breakthrough.

“Often with crosses that come from the flanks, it is difficult for defenders to deal with it. It happens that an own-goal occurred. It was a difficult match against a complicated opponent.”

“I’m very proud of everyone. After Bremer’s injury, we talked about how we all need to give something more and they are showing it every day.

“Now we must recover and think about Tuesday’s match [against Stuttgart]. They are a great team, they play offensively. We must be at 200% to face this match.”

For the first time, Andrea Cambiaso donned the captain’s armband. Motta applauded the 24-year-old for his great versatility and positive attitude, but insisted he still has major room for improvement.

At the moment, Andrea is showing that he is improving every day, playing in different positions, doing it well, with a great attitude. It is not easy.

“He could have found excuses and argue he isn’t playing in his natural role, but he’s doing quite the opposite.

“These challenges excite him. He’s improving and still has great room to evolve even further. He transmits positivity to his teammates, that is why today he was the captain.”

The Juventus coach also credited the club’s original captain Danilo for changing the game following his introduction in the second half.

“Danilo changed the match. He did very well, he changed the pace with his energy at the back which was what we needed.

“Starting the action from behind well helps the offensive phase. I’m happy for him and for the team.”