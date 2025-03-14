Juventus suffered a disappointing defeat in their most recent league match against Atalanta, a result that brought an abrupt end to their five-game winning streak. Before this loss, the Bianconeri were beginning to build momentum and were tipped to get back into the title race. However, the loss to Atalanta has significantly altered the outlook for Juventus season.

The defeat has left the team struggling to demonstrate their title credentials, and it has now become crucial for them to bounce back quickly. Their next match against Fiorentina is one of the most important games of the season, and Juventus cannot afford to replicate the poor performance they showed in their loss to Atalanta. The players and manager alike will be determined to get back to winning ways in this fixture, as any more slip-ups could further derail their hopes of competing for the league title.

To ensure a more solid performance, Juventus are expected to make some changes to its squad ahead of the Fiorentina match. Head coach Thiago Motta is focused on strengthening the team’s defence, which was a significant weakness in their previous outing. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Motta plans to make a defensive change by replacing Lloyd Kelly with Pierre Kalulu in the starting lineup. Kalulu, the French defender, will be paired with Federico Gatti at the heart of the defence, while Kelly will be relegated to the bench.

Kalulu and Gatti have developed a strong partnership this season, and their familiarity with each other has often led to solid defensive performances when they play together. This move is expected to strengthen Juventus’ backline and ensure they are better prepared to face Fiorentina’s attacking threats.

Fiorentina is a team with some dangerous attackers, and Juventus will need to be at their best defensively to prevent them from causing trouble. Given the importance of this match, Juventus will need to secure all three points, as dropping further points could have serious implications for their title challenge.

With Motta’s changes and a renewed focus on defensive solidity, Juventus will aim to bounce back and regain their winning form against Fiorentina.