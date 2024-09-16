Juventus coach Thiago Motta could decide to omit Teun Koopmeiners from the starting formation against PSV Eindhoven.

The Bianconeri will begin their Champions League campaign by hosting the Dutch champions at the Allianz Stadium in Tuesday’s early kickoff.

But following Saturday’s disappointing showing in Empoli, the Juventus coach could make some tweaks in the lineup, especially in the middle of the park.

The Old Lady’s defenses held firm in the first four rounds of the season thanks to the robust Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer. However, the team failed to score in the last two outings.

Dusan Vlahvic remains the only option in attack, so he will maintain his role despite his poor weekend showing. However, there could be some changes in the supporting cast behind him.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Koopmeiners won’t start against his compatriots in midweek.

The club’s most expensive summer signing is still working on finding his best physical condition and forging chemistry with his new teammates.

Therefore, the former Atalanta man will start on the bench, allowing Kenan Yildiz to play in a more central role behind Vlahovic.

The pink newspaper expects Koopmeiners to be replaced by the versatile Weston McKennie. The American can interpret several positions, so it remains to be seen if can cope as an inverted left winger.

In addition to Koopmeiners, Juve’s second most expensive summer signing, Douglas Luiz, will also be benched after failing to impress at the Castellani.

The Brazilian will make way for fellow newcomer Khephren Thuram who will reportedly join Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.