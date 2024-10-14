Juventus coach Thiago Motta is reportedly considering promoting two Next Gen youngsters to fill the gaps in the senior squad.

The Bianconeri will be without Gleison Bremer until the end of the season, while Arkadiusz Milik is still struggling with a knee problem that has been haunting him since June, thus leaving the manager short of options in defense and in attack.

The Serie A giants will likely address these two issues in January, but with more than two months remaining until the next transfer session, Motta will be looking for temporary solutions.

Therefore, the 42-year-old paid a visit to the club’s B team at Vinovo last week to take a closer look at some of the most promising youngsters at Juventus Next Gen which is coached by his friend Paolo Montero.

According to Calciomercato, Motta is interested in two profiles in particular. The first is Lorenzo Anghelè, a 19-year-old second striker who can also play as centre-forward.

The teenager has been developing his game at Juventus since making the switch from Sampdoria in 2019. He has already received a few call-ups to the first team this season, and made his Serie A debut against Hellas Verona, earning a five-minute cameo.

As the source notes, Anghelè is often compared to Motta’s old Bologna pupil Joshua Zirkzee thanks to his technical and physical attributes. The Dutchman signed for Manchester United last summer.

The second youngster who could earn a promotion to the senior squad is Pedro Felipe, a 20-year-old Brazilian defender who has been earning plaudits for his performances at the back with the Next Gen.