Juventus could be without several key players when club football resumes, as they prepare to face Lazio next weekend.

The Bianconeri are well aware of how challenging the in-form capital city side will be, and they know they’ll need to give their best to secure a win.

They are already missing Francisco Conceição and Gleison Bremer, while Nicolás González and Teun Koopmeiners are injury doubts. Despite these setbacks, Juve must approach the game with a winning mindset.

As Juventus plans for the match, one key player will be Weston McKennie. The American has gone from the verge of leaving the club to becoming a vital player once again. So far this season, he has primarily played as a central midfielder under Thiago Motta.

However, according to TuttoJuve, McKennie is likely to be deployed in a different role against Lazio, with Motta reportedly planning to use him as a right winger. The coach believes McKennie could be crucial in limiting the impact of Nuno Tavares, who has been in excellent form, providing numerous assists this season.

Juve FC Says

One good thing about McKennie is that he will deliver on the job regardless of the role he is given at Juventus.

Motta knows this, and we expect him to do well wherever he is asked to play against Lazio.