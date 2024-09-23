Juventus coach Thiago Motta was only intending to prompt a response out of Dusan Vlahovic through the much-discussed substitution against Napoli, explains a report in the Italian press.

The Serbian striker has been starving for goals this season. While he did score a brace against Hellas Verona, he fired blank on five other occasions.

The 24-year-old hit a new low in Saturday’s big showdown against Napoli. Following a listless first-half performance where he only touched the ball on six occasions, his manager decided to haul him off at the interval.

The decision raised many eyebrows, especially since his replacement was Timothy Weah, a winger by trade.

In the end, the result remained intact, with the two sides settling for a goalless draw.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Motta was only trying to “spur” Vlahovic and spark a reaction in the coming weeks.

As the pink newspaper explains, Motta still appreciates the striker’s attitude and willingness to fight for the team’s cause.

However, he would like him to become less frenetic on the pitch and avoid getting easily frustrated by the lack of service or wasted chances.

And with Arkadiusz Milik out of action until the international break, the Italo-Brazilian manager doesn’t have too many options up front, so he’ll have to place his trust in the Serbian bomber and hope for improved displays.