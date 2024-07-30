Federico Gatti faces a tough test to stay relevant at Juventus under Thiago Motta as the Bianconeri bolster their defence with new players.

He enjoyed Max Allegri’s support and was a regular under the former coach; however, Gatti is not the most trusted defender at Juve.

The Bianconeri didn’t have to build from the back under Allegri, so he had an easier task playing for them under the ex-gaffer.

However, the style of play under Motta is different and far more demanding for defenders to help the team keep possession.

Gatti hopes to get up to speed as soon as possible, but Motta could move him away from central defence.

The new Juventus manager is evaluating every player in his squad to determine who will be an important star for him during his first term.

He also wants the right men in every spot, and a report on Il Bianconero claims he is trying Gatti in a new role.

The report claims he has used Gatti as a rightback in recent weeks, and the defender seems to be coping well.

Considering Motta likes at least one of his defenders to attack when the team is on the offensive, Gatti could be the defender for that job.

Gatti will be prepared to play any role for the club, and the faster he adapts, the better.