Juventus coach Thiago Motta insists his team must raise their level following the action-packed 4-4 draw against at San Siro.

The thrilling contest was filled with twists and turns, but the Bianconeri were almost ready to raise the white flag while trailing by two goals in the second half with their hosts raising the siege towers.

Nevertheless, Kenan Yildiz came off the bench to score his first two goals in Serie A this season and shield his team from a first domestic defeat. Motta thus explained why he opted to keep the Turkish teenager on the bench.

“Yildiz was on the bench because I chose Weah, who could provide something interesting for us in the transitions,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference via TuttoJuve.

“Kenan can always help the team in the second half, providing different options, whether as a winger, a playmaker or a striker.”

Despite avoiding his first Serie A defeat as a Juventus boss, Motta believes his men must improve if they intend to challenge for important honors this season.

“Today, we were better than the opponent during some moments, but suffered in others. To be able to compete at this level continuously, we must improve, and we certainly have what it takes to do so.

“But were able to compete against one of the two favorites to win the league (in a reference to Inter and Napoli). We must analyze the game carefully to understand what went right and what went wrong.”

Motta also reassured the fans about the conditions of Danilo and Francisco Conceicao. The latter was seen receiving treatment at the final whistle.

“The two of them are fine. I chose Danilo to start, then Federico [Gatti] did well after coming in. Francisco was tired, as he ought to be, I’m happy because we need to empty the gas tank.