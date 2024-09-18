Dusan Vlahovic is finding himself in the right positions and taking shots, but his conversion rate this season has been disappointing.

As Juventus’ main striker, Vlahovic has the qualities needed to lead the line and be the club’s top scorer. However, he has struggled to capitalise on his chances, with some of his misses being close but hitting the bar or going wide.

Vlahovic needs to improve his performance, and manager Thiago Motta acknowledges that he is putting in the effort to score. Motta believes that Vlahovic consistently puts himself in ideal situations and is confident that the goals will come.

However, Motta also notes that the former Fiorentina striker needs to better manage his emotions during matches to convert those chances into goals.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Managing Dusan? It’s not difficult. He always shows up in ideal conditions. Today he didn’t score, it’s true and the striker always wants to score, it’s right that they have this ambition and desire to score, he’s the most advanced player we have, it’s his objective. He does many other things very well, today like everyone else he could have done better. I’m happy with his work, he has to manage the emotional side, then the goals will come.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 is doing his best to score as many goals as possible, and we can see that. Hopefully, he will hit a fine run of form soon.