Dusan Vlahovic is finding himself in the right positions and taking shots, but his conversion rate this season has been disappointing.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“Managing Dusan? It’s not difficult. He always shows up in ideal conditions. Today he didn’t score, it’s true and the striker always wants to score, it’s right that they have this ambition and desire to score, he’s the most advanced player we have, it’s his objective. He does many other things very well, today like everyone else he could have done better. I’m happy with his work, he has to manage the emotional side, then the goals will come.”
Juve FC Says
DV9 is doing his best to score as many goals as possible, and we can see that. Hopefully, he will hit a fine run of form soon.
No Comments