As Juventus’ main striker, Vlahovic has the qualities needed to lead the line and be the club’s top scorer. However, he has struggled to capitalise on his chances, with some of his misses being close but hitting the bar or going wide.

Vlahovic needs to improve his performance, and manager Thiago Motta acknowledges that he is putting in the effort to score. Motta believes that Vlahovic consistently puts himself in ideal situations and is confident that the goals will come.

However, Motta also notes that the former Fiorentina striker needs to better manage his emotions during matches to convert those chances into goals.