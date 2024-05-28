With Alex Sandro leaving and Juventus set to play with a back-four under Thiago Motta, the Bianconeri are looking to sign new left-backs.

The men in black and white have been one of the struggling top teams on the continent for some time, and they want that to change under Motta next season.

The former midfielder has developed a fine reputation at Bologna, which has earned him the interest of Juventus.

As work goes on behind the scenes to make him the club’s next manager, Juve is targeting players to sign based on what they expect from him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are targeting a new left-back, with two options on the table.

They like Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu, who has been impressive despite being just 19.

The Bianconeri are also interested in FC Porto star Wendell, who is far more experienced and has been named in the latest Brazil squad.

Juve FC Says

We need to bolster our group with some of the best players we can sign, and these two options look really good.

Dorgu is a promising talent, while Wendell has been around the game for a long time and will have little problem settling in at Turin.