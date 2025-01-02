Thiago Motta has quickly established himself as a manager who places immense trust in young talent, and Kenan Yildiz has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of his philosophy at Juventus. Since taking charge of the club in the summer, Motta has consistently included the 19-year-old Turkish youth international in his starting XI whenever the youngster is fit, making Yildiz one of the most exciting prospects to watch in Serie A this season.

Yildiz has thrived under Motta’s management, becoming a regular for both club and country. Despite his young age, he has displayed a level of maturity and skill on the field that belies his years. His technical ability, composure, and vision have earned him admirers across Europe, with numerous clubs reportedly monitoring his progress and hoping to lure him away from Turin in the future.

For Juventus, retaining Yildiz is a top priority. The club recognises his immense potential and understands the importance of protecting his interests to keep him focused on his development. Yildiz, for his part, seems equally committed to his current team and has his sights set on helping Juventus secure the Italian Super Cup this month.

However, while Motta has been vocal about his admiration for Yildiz’s talent, he is also clear in his belief that the youngster still has room for growth. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the Juventus manager praised Yildiz but stressed the importance of continued improvement:

“He is at the beginning of his journey; he still has a lot to grow and learn, even though he is already capable of doing quality things because he is talented. Kenan still has a lot to learn, but he has a lot of positive examples to follow in the team.”

Motta’s comments highlight his commitment not just to using Yildiz’s current abilities but also to helping the player reach his full potential. This blend of trust and demand for improvement could be exactly what Yildiz needs to elevate his game to the next level.

As Juventus looks to reclaim dominance in Italian football, Yildiz is poised to play an increasingly vital role. His performances this season suggest that he could become one of the cornerstones of the club’s future, provided he continues to work hard and embrace the challenges set by his manager.