Thiago Motta has commenced his Juventus rebuild as he prepares to start his tenure as the Juventus manager on a positive note.

The former Bologna coach has been one of the standout managers in Serie A over the last few seasons, and he is expected to thrive at Juve.

The Bianconeri are fully backing him by providing most of the players he needs to succeed, and they are already nearing a deal for Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, who will become a key figure in midfield under Motta.

They are attentive to his requests for additional players, and Motta has shown interest in Olympique Marseille’s Luis Henrique, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The 22-year-old impressed last season and was likely on Motta’s radar during his time at Bologna. Now at Juventus, Motta aims to secure his signature.

Henrique is recognised as one of the top attackers in Ligue 1, and Juventus is keen to add him to their squad.

However, Juventus already has a surplus of attackers, so Motta may need to offload some players before bringing in Henrique.

Juve FC Says

Luis Henrique is not one of our well-known targets, but if our manager is sure he needs him, we should add him to the group.