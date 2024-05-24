Thiago Motta is expected to be announced as the next Juventus manager after he informed Bologna that he is leaving the club.

The Brazilian-Italian coach has done a fantastic job at Bologna and will now continue his career at Juve, where he is expected to sign a three-year deal.

Juventus is eager for him to sign the agreement soon, but it might not happen until after the final game of the season.

Motta’s arrival is inevitable, and the imminence of that is already affecting the club’s decisions.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that Motta wants Juventus to keep two players who have been in the news because of their uncertain futures.

The report claims he has decided he wants to work with Gleison Bremer and Adrien Rabiot, and he wants both players to remain at the club.

Juve will now try to get the Frenchman on a new deal and ignore interest in Bremer to make their new coach happy.

Juve FC Says

These two players have been important to our team in the last few seasons, and we can understand why Motta considers them untouchable.

Hopefully, his arrival will smoothen talks with Rabiot over a new deal, and we can simply reject offers for Bremer.