Juventus coach Thiago Motta has several episodes to tackle at the end of the encounter against Cagliari which ended in a disappointing draw.

Dusan Vlahovic gave the home side the lead early on from the spot, but the Isolani snatched a late draw in a similar fashion late in the match.

Motta insists Juventus had a good display, but they should have capitalized on their chances to kill off the match.

“We took the lead and should have done better in attack,” admits the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We did everything we could. We played reasonably well but we left the game open and Cagliari equalized.”

The Juventus coach doesn’t object to Francisco Conceicao’s second yellow card for simulation, but urges the referees to be consistent in their interpretation of the rules.

“I haven’t seen the footage. If it’s simulation, it’s right that he’s cautioned. It’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time, even in meetings with [referee designator Gianluca] Rocchi.

“Simulations aren’t good for the game. I trust what the referee saw, but simulations shouldn’t be interpreted.

“So now you have a precedent: if you apply it once, you must always do so. Not for convenience. That would be good for the game.”

In the second half, Vlahovic missed a sitter that could have doubled Juve’s lead, so Motta admits Juve should improve in this aspect.

“It was a significant moment in the match but like many others where we had to do better and close it out. We were not able to do so and we put ourselves in trouble.”

Douglas Luiz gave away a spot kick upon his entry for the second match in a row, but the Juventus manager refuses to blame one player for the result.

“I don’t believe in bad luck. Today we started well, we created good goal opportunities. We had to close it out, we had to do better throughout the match to get a positive result.

“You can’t focus on one player or another, we win together, we draw together and we lose together.

“I’m not the type to say I’ll win. It’s time to give something more. Douglas Luiz has all my utter trust, like everyone else in the squad.”