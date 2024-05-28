Thiago Motta is set to make some serious changes to Juventus’ playing style once he is confirmed as the club’s manager.

The Bianconeri previously favoured a 4-3-3 formation, even during Max Allegri’s first spell at the club.

Upon his return, Allegri initially used the 4-3-3 formation before transitioning to a 3-5-2 formation, which some players, notably Federico Chiesa, struggled to adapt to.

Chiesa has remained one of the best players in the squad, but Juventus failed to fully utilise his talents, leading to speculation about his contract extension.

However, change appears imminent as a report on Il Bianconero reveals that Juventus is set to adopt a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation under Motta’s coaching.

This new system is intended to optimise the performance of Chiesa and other members of the squad.

Juve FC Says

A new manager will almost certainly come with his style of play and way of doing things, so this is not a surprise.

Hopefully, Motta’s system will suit most of the players on our books now because that could make them play better.