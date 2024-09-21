Although Thiago Motta has stated that Federico Gatti is fit to play, the defender may not start in Juventus’ match against Napoli today.

Gatti has been a regular starter for Juve since the beginning of the season, but he was substituted during the match against PSV after feeling some discomfort.

Motta replaced him with Danilo, who has struggled for playing time this season. If Gatti is unavailable, Danilo might expect to be the next in line to start for Juventus.

However, that may not be the case as Juve faces Napoli in Serie A today. The Bianconeri are likely to be without Gatti, and according to a report from TuttoJuve, Motta plans to shift Pierre Kalulu to central defence while starting Nicolo Savona at right back.

As of now, Danilo has not impressed Motta enough to secure a starting spot at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Savona looks much more assured at right back than Danilo, and the Brazilian did not cover himself in glory with his performance in our game against PSV.

He needs to keep working hard and impress the manager even if he comes into games in the second half. If that happens, Motta will soon give him a starting spot again.