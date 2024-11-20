Dusan Vlahovic’s role under Thiago Motta at Juventus has been a topic of increasing scrutiny as the striker struggles to deliver the consistent goal-scoring form fans and the club expect. While Vlahovic remains central to Juve’s attack, his reduced goal tally this season has sparked questions about whether the tactical demands of Motta’s system are affecting his performance.

A key aspect of Motta’s setup is the requirement for all players, including forwards, to contribute defensively. Vlahovic, with his imposing physical presence, is often tasked with pressing high and defending from the front. While this approach benefits the team as a whole, it may be taking a toll on Vlahovic’s energy and sharpness in front of goal, as hinted by his recent comments during the international break.

Speaking about his role in the Serbian national team, Vlahovic praised his coach, Dragan Stojković, for allowing him to focus solely on offensive duties. He remarked:

“The CT Stojkovic has freed me from defensive duties, which is positive for a player with my physical structure: when I press and chase the opponents, then I risk arriving tired and less lucid in the finalization phase.”

This statement has been interpreted by some as a veiled criticism of the workload placed on him at Juventus. According to Il Bianconero, these comments have reportedly prompted Motta to plan a discussion with Vlahovic to clarify the matter and reassess his role in the team’s setup.

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

For Juventus, the challenge lies in finding a balance that maximises Vlahovic’s goal-scoring potential while maintaining the defensive discipline central to Motta’s philosophy. While the Serbian must remain committed to team-oriented duties, Motta might need to adjust his system to ensure Vlahovic has the energy and clarity needed in key moments.

Ultimately, a clearer understanding between coach and player could unlock the best of Vlahovic, enabling him to contribute more effectively to Juventus’ offensive output without compromising the team’s defensive shape. The ongoing dialogue between the two will likely be pivotal in shaping Juve’s fortunes as the season progresses.